Phuket serial thief arrested

PHUKET: Thalang Police have contacted other police stations across Phuket to call for victims to come forward and reclaim property stolen from them recently after they arrested a man wanted for a spate of serial thefts across the island.

The arrest of 35 year-old Phinit “Nit” Thuihun from Ratchaburi was announced at a press conference at at Thalang Police Station at 10:30am today (Aug 29) led by Thalang Police Chief Col Somphong Thip-arphakul.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News