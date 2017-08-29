Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Home > Phuket > Phuket serial thief arrested

Phuket serial thief arrested

House in Choeng Thale, Phuket
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET: Thalang Police have contacted other police stations across Phuket to call for victims to come forward and reclaim property stolen from them recently after they arrested a man wanted for a spate of serial thefts across the island.

The arrest of 35 year-old Phinit “Nit” Thuihun from Ratchaburi was announced at a press conference at at Thalang Police Station at 10:30am today (Aug 29) led by Thalang Police Chief Col Somphong Thip-arphakul.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Billion-baht Belgian pot dealer arrested in Phuket

Breaking News

DSI turns to Facebook to catch illegal foreigners in Phuket

Longtail boats on Nai Yang Beach, Phuket

Russian woman arrested for leading illegal Phuket tours

Leave a Reply