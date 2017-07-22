Phuket burglar leaves Russian couple B25k light

PHUKET: Phuket police are still hunting for the suspect who broke into a house in Soi Bangrae in Chalong and stole B25k from a Russian couple three days before.

On Wednesday (July 19) Ms Natthanit Suwit, 40, reported to Chalong police that a burglar broke into her house in Soi Bangrae and stole B25k belonging to her Russian tenants. The woman provided police with CCTV records from the house but it is unclear if the videos were informative enough to identify the suspect.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News