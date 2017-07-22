Saturday, July 22, 2017
New government building to open in August

Interior of the Royal Thai Government house
BANGKOK, 22nd July 2017 (NNT) – Secretary-General to the Prime Minister Gen Wilas Arunsri has checked the final touches to Government House’s a new reception building.

The 137-million baht building is expected to be operational in late August. The Fine Arts Department has submitted a list of suggested names for the building to the premier. The garden design combines Thai and Italian styles using Fukien tea trees, Mock Lime, and Galphimia to show the concept of simplicity.

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau Of Thailand

