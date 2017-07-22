‘She Was a Quiet Girl’: German Village In Shock At Schoolgirl Jihadist Discovery

A 16-year-old girl missing from her home in Germany for over a year has finally been found in Iraq, having joined the Daesh terrorist group.

A missing 16-year-old girl from Saxony, Germany, is reportedly one of 20 female jihadists belonging to the Daesh terrorist group, who were discovered by the Iraqi army in Mosul last Thursday.

The women were discovered hiding in a network of tunnels below ground in the Syrian city, where the Iraqi army recently announced victory in the battle to reclaim the city from Daesh, who overran the city in 2014.

