Five German women from Islamic State found in Mosul tunnel

PanARMENIAN.Net – Five German women are in custody following a military operation in the Iraqi city of Mosul. It is alleged that they travelled to the embattled city to support the Islamic State terror group (IS), Deutsche Welle reports.

The five German women in remand are reportedly part of a group of 20 female fighters apprehended in Mosul’s beleaguered ancient city last week, including other nationals from Russia, Turkey, Canada, Libya, and Chechnya.

An Iraqi military official told the newspaper that the group of women had been hiding in a system of tunnels built by IS, and that weapons and explosive belts were found at the site of their arrest – presumably to be used for assaults on Iraqi soldiers. Initial reports say that the arrested individuals were working for the police arm of IS.

