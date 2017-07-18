Wanted former monk to be extradited from US to Thailand

BANGKOK, 18 July 2017 (NNT) – A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revealed that measures have been taken to return controversial monk Wirapol Sukphol, also known as Nen Kham, back to Thailand.

Information Department Director Busadee Santipitaks, as the spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, has made known that the Office of the Attorney General has secured the extradition of Wirapol from the United States, with a US court issuing an order for his return to Thailand and the Thai Consulate in Los Angeles of California now handling the process. The Thai Embassy in Tokyo is also making sure the former monk will be able to pass through the nation on his way back to Thailand.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand