Sunday, July 16, 2017
Thai officials head to US as monk set to face extradition

A TEAM from Office of the Attorney-General and Depart-ment of Special Investigation (DSI) departed to the United States yesterday to bring the fugitive ex-monk Wirapol Sukphol, better known as Luang Pu Nenkham, back for prosecution in Thailand.

Amnart Chotchai, director of the Office of the Attorney-General’s International Affairs Department, revealed that Thai authorities had been informed about the verdict of a court in California to extradite the ex-monk.

Full story: The Nation

By THE SUNDAY NATION

