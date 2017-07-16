Health department warns of cockroaches eating

The Department of Health yesterday (July 14) issued a warning against eating cockroaches after a footage of a man eating cockroaches was widely shared in the social media.

The 60-year-old man was seen eating cockroaches in front of city officials and workers who entered his house in Bangkok’s Huai Kwang district to clean following complaints by neighbours of unpleasant smell from pigeon drops in his house and neighborhood which he never cleaned for the past several years.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS