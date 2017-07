A house in Soi Udomsuk on Sunthornvinitchai Road has been known as the ‘House of Pigeons’ for more than a decade.

However, the owner, Weerasak Sunthornjamorn, 60, was not loved by his neighbours and passersby due to a massive number of birds roosting on electrical wires outside his house and huge piles of droppings in and around the area.

After retirement last year, Weerasak became a scavenger and kept what he found in garbage dumps at his house.

By The Nation