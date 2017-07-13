Phuket Vegetarian Festival to downplay face piercings to respect Royal Funeral

PHUKET: The Phuket Governor has called for all people taking part in this year’s Phuket Vegetarian Festival to refrain from throwing firecrackers and to even tone done the face piercings in order to be respectful of the Royal Funeral of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The Phuket Vegetarian Festival this year is to be held on October 20-28, Gov Norraphat announced at a meeting of officials and Chinese shrine representatives at Phuket Provincial Hall on Tuesday (July 11).

