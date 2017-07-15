Saturday, July 15, 2017
Home > Asia > Thousands Participate in First Anniversary of Attempted Coup in Turkey

Thousands Participate in First Anniversary of Attempted Coup in Turkey

TN Asia 0

Hundreds of thousands of people across Turkey took part in the marches and processions, dedicated to the first anniversary of the attempted military coup in Turkey, timed to the Day of Democracy and National Unity on July 15.

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The most large-scale events took place in the Turkish biggest cities of Istanbul and Ankara. Tens of thousands marched to the Bosphorus Bridge, which was officially renamed as the 15 July Martyrs Bridge in commemoration of those, who died fighting against the military coup in 2016. The bridge became a prominent symbol of last year’s events, when some members of the Turkish army blocked the bridge in an attempt to overthrow the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan and country’s Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım took part in the march at the 15 July Martyrs Bridge on Saturday and participated in the unveiling ceremony of a monument, dedicated to the victims of the coup attempt.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

The Putra Mosque in Malaysia

Malaysia: Increased Coastline Security Aims to Stop IS Infiltration

Breaking News

Annual Japanese whaling campaign kills 30 minke whales

Turkish PM Recep Tayyip-ErDOGan

Turkey’s Erdogan says may review relations with Europe after referendum

Leave a Reply