Thousands Participate in First Anniversary of Attempted Coup in Turkey

Hundreds of thousands of people across Turkey took part in the marches and processions, dedicated to the first anniversary of the attempted military coup in Turkey, timed to the Day of Democracy and National Unity on July 15.

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The most large-scale events took place in the Turkish biggest cities of Istanbul and Ankara. Tens of thousands marched to the Bosphorus Bridge, which was officially renamed as the 15 July Martyrs Bridge in commemoration of those, who died fighting against the military coup in 2016. The bridge became a prominent symbol of last year’s events, when some members of the Turkish army blocked the bridge in an attempt to overthrow the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan and country’s Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım took part in the march at the 15 July Martyrs Bridge on Saturday and participated in the unveiling ceremony of a monument, dedicated to the victims of the coup attempt.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International