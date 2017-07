Surat Thani provincial police yesterday (July 21) arrested a man after they gained strong evidence that he killed a 66-year-old money lender at her home in Tambon Makamtia in Muang Surat Thani on July 20.

Mrs Nantana Chantana, alias Jae Ngor, was found lying dead with face on the floor. Her hands were tied to the back and legs and mouth tied with towels. There were also serious wounds on her head.

By Thai PBS