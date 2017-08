BANGKOK — A source close to the Shinawatra family said Sunday that fugitive former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra is safe in Dubai and wanted time to reflect on the state of matters.

The source, who asked not to be named for fear of prosecution, added that Yingluck doesn’t want others to worry about her.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Pravit Rojanaphruk

Khaosod English