Prawit says he is not worried as NACC is asked to probe his negligence over Yingluck’s escape

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said Monday he was not worried after a private organisation petitioned the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for probe over the flight of ex-premier Yingluck Shinawatra out of the country.

Gen Prawit’s reaction came after Srisuwan Janya, secretary-general of the Association of Thai Constitution Protection Organsiation, petitioned the NACC today, accusing senior government officials’ failure to prevent Yingluck from fleeing the country.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra

Thai PBS