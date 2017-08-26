Saturday, August 26, 2017
PAD: Who helped Yingluck flee?

Gulfstream private jet
TN News

The People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD) is demanding that the government investigate the escape of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra and severely punish any state officials who helped her flee the country.

Ms Yingluck is now reported to be in Dubai where her exiled brother Thaksin lives, having fled the country before she was due to appear at the Supreme Court in Bangkok on Friday for the ruling in her negligence case. She is believed to have travelled overland to Cambodia and then flown to the United Arab Emirates via Singapore.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

