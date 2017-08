Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered security authorities to check border crossings and search for former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Friday, commenting “I thought she was brave enough to show up”, after she failed to appear for the ruling in her trial.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said it was likely Ms Yingluck had already left the country.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSANA NANUAM AND ONLINE REPORTERS

BANGKOK POST