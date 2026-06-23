Thailand Implements Strict New Penalty Guidelines For Cannabis Businesses

BANGKOK, Thailand — The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine has issued comprehensive new penalty guidelines that introduce strict license suspensions and permanent revocations for cannabis businesses found in breach of national regulations. The new framework is designed to tighten control over the commercial cannabis sector and ensure strict compliance with public health standards.

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Developed under the Ministry of Public Health’s Controlled Herbal Product (Cannabis) BE 2568 notification, the guidelines establish clear punitive measures for licensed operators engaged in the research, export, sale, or processing of cannabis for commercial purposes. Dr. Thewan Thaneerat, the deputy director-general of the department, announced the measures to provide a uniform and transparent framework for both law enforcement agencies and business operators navigating the regulated market.

Under the newly established rules, operators face an initial 30-day license suspension for a variety of administrative and compliance failures. These infractions include the failure to maintain or submit the Por Thor 27 form, which mandates the declaration of cannabis sources and current stock quantities, as well as the Por Thor 28 form, which tracks daily distribution, sales, and processing records. Suspensions will also be imposed for submitting incomplete mandatory monthly reports, selling or exporting products that lack Good Agricultural and Collection Practices certification, failing to display licenses at business premises or provide them for digital inspection, and engaging in the commercial advertising of cannabis products.

More severe regulatory breaches carry penalties of up to 90 days of license suspension. This applies to operators who fail to notify authorities of export details or attempt to sell cannabis without a Por Thor 33 form, which is a mandatory medical prescription required for every legal transaction. At the most severe end of the regulatory spectrum, authorities are authorized to permanently revoke licenses. Revocation is mandated for operators who report false information, allow on-site consumption, sell products via online platforms or vending machines, or operate within strictly prohibited locations.

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The new regulations explicitly protect specific demographics and public spaces from the commercial cannabis trade. The sale of cannabis to vulnerable groups is strictly forbidden, a category that encompasses individuals under the age of 20, students, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers. Furthermore, businesses are barred from operating in prohibited locations, which the department defines to include temples, dormitories, and public parks.

To ensure rigorous adherence to the law, the guidelines also address repeat offenses and cumulative infractions. Dr. Thewan noted that suspension periods for multiple concurrent violations will be combined, though the total suspension time cannot exceed the 90-day maximum. Furthermore, operators who commit a second violation will face significantly harsher penalties, reinforcing the government’s commitment to eradicating non-compliant practices.

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As the regulatory landscape for cannabis in Thailand continues to evolve, the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine is focusing on rigorous enforcement to balance commercial interests with public health and safety.

-Thailand News (TN)