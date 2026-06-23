Australian Driver Apprehended After Striking Phuket Police Checkpoint

PHUKET, Thailand — An Australian national has been taken into custody after crashing his vehicle into a police checkpoint in Phuket, injuring a law enforcement officer, and attempting to flee the scene in the early hours of June 22, 2026.

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The incident occurred at approximately 1:05 a.m. at the Naka police checkpoint located in the Kamala subdistrict of Kathu district. According to investigators, officers from the Kamala Police Station were in the process of setting up equipment for a routine late-night operation when a white Toyota Yaris Ativ approached the area, traveling from Kamala in the direction of Patong.

Police allege that the vehicle struck a roadside checkpoint sign at a high rate of speed. The force of the collision sent the heavy signage flying across the road, causing significant property damage. Police Lance Corporal Anuchit Chaocharoen, who was standing directly behind the sign while carrying out his official duties, was struck and sustained injuries during the impact.

Instead of stopping to render aid or assess the damage, the driver allegedly accelerated and fled the scene. Law enforcement officers immediately initiated a search operation to track the fleeing vehicle. The pursuit was short-lived, as police successfully intercepted the damaged sedan in the Patong area. The driver, identified as an Australian national known by the initials P. K., was promptly arrested at the scene.

An Australian man was arrested after allegedly crashing into a police checkpoint in Phuket, injuring an officer before fleeing the scene early Sunday morning. Police said the driver struck a checkpoint sign at high speed in Kamala while officers were preparing for a checkpoint… pic.twitter.com/Mtowpx75iC — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) June 22, 2026

Following his apprehension, the suspect was transported to the Kamala Police Station to face legal proceedings. The injured officer received immediate medical assistance following the collision. While authorities have not released the specific medical details regarding the officer’s condition, his injuries are currently believed to be non-life-threatening.

The dangerous incident has drawn renewed attention to the significant occupational hazards faced by traffic and patrol officers working at roadside checkpoints. Late-night operations often present compounded risks due to reduced visibility, driver fatigue, and varying traffic conditions, making the physical setup of these security perimeters particularly vulnerable to high-speed collisions.

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Authorities have confirmed that a comprehensive investigation into the crash remains active. Investigators are currently examining the exact circumstances surrounding the collision, reviewing available footage, and gathering additional evidence to determine the events leading up to the incident. Formal charges, which may include reckless driving causing injury and fleeing the scene of an accident, are expected to be filed as the legal process moves forward.

-Thailand News (TN)