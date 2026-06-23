Phuket Taxi Driver Recovers Stolen Belongings After Tourist Theft Attempt

PHUKET, Thailand — A female taxi driver in Phuket has filed a formal police complaint against a European tourist after he allegedly stole her handbag and mobile phone during a fare, an incident thwarted by the quick thinking of the driver and the timely intervention of local residents, Komchadluek reported.

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The confrontation occurred on the morning of June 22, 2026, when 39-year-old Pichapa Saengkhan picked up a large European male passenger outside Patong Hospital. The passenger requested to be transported to a hotel in the Wichit subdistrict of Mueang Phuket district. As the taxi traveled past Suwannakhiriwong Temple, the suspect allegedly reached over and snatched a handbag resting on the front passenger seat, which contained the driver’s mobile phone, cash, and several important personal documents.

Despite the driver’s repeated demands for the return of her property, the passenger refused to comply. Upon reaching the entrance to Khuan Yang Charoen Soi, Pichapa brought the vehicle to a sudden halt and attempted to retrieve her belongings. The suspect reportedly resisted and tried to open the vehicle door to make his escape. In response, the alarmed driver repeatedly sounded the taxi’s horn to draw attention to the struggle. Her distress signals prompted local residents and passing members of the public to rush to the scene. Confronted by the gathering crowd, the tourist surrendered the handbag and all its contents before fleeing the vehicle and running away on foot.

Following the incident, Pichapa went to the Patong Police Station to formally report the theft attempt and request legal action against the suspect. Police Lieutenant Colonel Wichit Nokkaew, an investigator at the station, received the complaint and confirmed that the case has been officially registered. In-car camera footage of the altercation, which was widely shared across social media platforms, has been submitted to the authorities as crucial evidence.

Investigators are currently reviewing the video evidence alongside closed-circuit television footage from the surrounding area. Officers are also actively gathering witness statements from the locals who intervened to assist the driver. Law enforcement agencies are utilizing these combined resources to identify and locate the foreign tourist for questioning and subsequent legal proceedings.

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As the manhunt for the suspect continues, local authorities are working to ensure the safety of both residents and tourists in the area.

-Thailand News (TN)