Sunday, August 27, 2017
Children of estranged parents sent to see psychiatrist

Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok
The Children’s Foundation has taken two Chinese-French children to see a child psychologist at Chulalongkorn hospital after they persistently refused to live with their mother as ordered by the Chon Buri Juvenile and Family Court.

The two children, aged 8 and 5, were to be handed over to the care of their Chinese mother on Friday as ordered by the court because their French father breached the contract brokered by the court in a legal battle between the Frenchman and his estranged wife over custodianship of the two kids.

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra
Thai PBS

