A majority of people think the violent crime rate in Thailand is now very high, and blame changes in social conditions, the economic slump and low moral standards, according to the result of an opinion survey conducted by National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was carried out on Aug 23-24 on 1,250 people of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS