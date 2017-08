Water continues to be discharged from a major reservoir in Sakon Nakhon and a flood watch has been ordered in parts of the North, Northeast and Central Plain with heavy rain expected over the region, brought by tropical storm Pakhar.

The Nam Phung reservoir is holding 170 million cubic metres of water, about 3% over its usual holding capacity of 165 million cubic metres.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRATUAN KAJONVUTHINUN AND ONLINE REPORTERS

BANGKOK POST