Monday, August 28, 2017
Home > News > ‘War of All Against All’: European Migrant Crisis May Spiral Out of Control

‘War of All Against All’: European Migrant Crisis May Spiral Out of Control

Refugees from North Africa in Lampedusa, Italy
TN News 0

The recent clashes in Rome where police used water cannon and batons to disperse a crowd of mostly Ethiopian and Eritrean refugees revealed the lack of a clear-cut migration policy by the Italian government, Toni Iwobi, the head of the Northern League party’s security and immigration department, told Sputnik.

The refugees had occupied a local square protesting an order to vacate a building where they had been squatting.

“The clashes in Rome are just another reason for us to think about the social tensions caused by the influx of refugees into the country,” said Iwobi, an ethnic Nigerian who has lived in Italy for 38 years and is an active supporter of the Northern League’s position on migrants.

“When you have a problem you need to look for its root causes. We have long been saying that the government’s migration policy poses a real threat to our society, and this is only the beginning,” he noted.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Insurmountable trash washed up on Bang Saen beach reaching 10 tons per day

Breaking News

Preah Vihear dispute at World Court may be prolonged until next year

Breaking News

Tokyo Disneyland shows interest in made-in-Thailand products

Leave a Reply