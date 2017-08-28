Monday, August 28, 2017
PM stresses Government’s determination to combat narcotic drugs

Prime Minister of Thailand General Prayut Chan-ocha
BANGKOK, 28 August 2017, (NNT) – According to the Government Spokesperson, the Prime Minister and his administration are determined to eliminate the narcotics issue.

Government spokesperson and Public Relations Department chief Lt-General Sansern Kaewkamnerd said today that Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has stated that the government has made eradicating the narcotics problem a national issue, showing the administration’s commitment to terminating the issue.

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
