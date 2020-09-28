Thailand Reports 22 New Cases of COVID-19 In State Quarantine





BANGKOK, Sept 28 (TNA) – Thailand on Monday reported 22 new cases of coronavirus in state quarantine, including 16 Thai soldiers, who returned from a mission South Sudan.

Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said that the total cases in the country were recorded at 3,545. Of that number, 3,369 patients have recovered and 117 cases are being treated in hospitals. The death toll remained at 59.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

