A former candidate for Thailand’s Seri Ruam Thai political party, and a Chinese man, were today sentenced to 50 years in prison after they, along with two other Chinese nationals, were found guilty of drug trafficking.

They were caught attempting to smuggle 985kgs of methamphetamine hydrochloride, or Ice, to the Philippines in a cargo container.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

