Visa amnesty extended to October 31





PHUKET: After weeks of foreigners scrambling to have their permits to stay extended by Immigration before the ‘visa amnesty’ deadline expired on Saturday (Sept 26), The Phuket News today was informed by the Prime Minister’s Office that the visa amnesty has now been extended through to Oct 31.

The news was delivered in a message sent directly to The Phuket News in Thai saying: “As COVID-19 is still causing harm and there are many infections around the world, more than 30 million cases, some foreigners have to stay in Thailand, and cannot travel out of the Kingdom of Thailand to go back to their home countries – and they cannot follow Section 35 and Section 37 (5) of the Immiragtion Act 2522 and other related laws [legally extending their permits to stay] before Sept 26 this year….”

By The Phuket News

