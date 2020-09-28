September 28, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

State of Emergency Extended Until October 31

1 min read
10 mins ago TN
Empty Gate C7 at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Empty Gate C7 at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Pikrepo. CC0.


BANGKOK, Sept 28 (TNA) — The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) extended the state of emergency for another month next month to control the coronavirus disease 2019.

Gen Somsak Roongsita, secretary-general of the National Security Council, said CCSA meeting today chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha resolved to extend the imposition of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations for another month in October and would seek cabinet approval for the resolution on Sept 29.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

State of Emergency Extended Until October 31 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Foreign visitors to be allowed soon in Thailand

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Visa amnesty extended to October 31

25 mins ago TN
1 min read

Former candidate for Seri Ruam Thai Party given 50 years for drug trafficking

36 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Foreign visitors to be allowed soon in Thailand

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

State of Emergency Extended Until October 31

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Visa amnesty extended to October 31

25 mins ago TN
1 min read

Former candidate for Seri Ruam Thai Party given 50 years for drug trafficking

36 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close