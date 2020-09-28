State of Emergency Extended Until October 31





BANGKOK, Sept 28 (TNA) — The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) extended the state of emergency for another month next month to control the coronavirus disease 2019.

Gen Somsak Roongsita, secretary-general of the National Security Council, said CCSA meeting today chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha resolved to extend the imposition of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations for another month in October and would seek cabinet approval for the resolution on Sept 29.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



