Pregnant woman among five caught taking drugs in Songkhla

9 hours ago
Padangbesa in Sadao District, Songkhla

photo: mohigan.


SONGKHLA: Five people, including a young woman carrying a baby and a pregnant woman, were caught using drugs during a raid on a rented house in Thepha district on Saturday.

A team of local officials and volunteers surrounded the house in tambon Sakom on Saturday after receiving information that some people were using it to take drugs and sell speed pills and crystal methamphetamine to young people in the community.

Full story: Bangkok Post

