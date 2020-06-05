One new coronavirus case is recorded in Thailand





Thailand recorded one new COVID-19 case today (Friday), compared to yesterday’s 17, and no new fatalities.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said that there has not been a single locally-transmitted case for 11 days in a row, as all the new infections are linked to Thais returning from abroad, including the latest asymptomatic case today, who is a Thai arriving from Kuwait and entering state quarantine.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

