Bangkok installs pumps and pipes to prepare for rain

A Khlong (Canal) at Wat Bang Sao Thong in Samut Prakan province

A Khlong (Canal) at Wat Bang Sao Thong in Samut Prakan province. photo: Ahoerstemeier.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok people often encounter flooding at various spots which affects road traffic especially on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, which is frequently flooded after heavy rain. It is mostly caused by garbage that obstructs waterways.

Our news team recently surveyed areas along Vibhavadi-Rangsit road. It was found that the Department of Drainage and Sewerage, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), had installed large pumps at various spots to enhance drainage. The BMA has also cooperated with military units and volunteer groups to dredge canals and collect garbage to allow water to flow unobstructed.

