Bangkok installs pumps and pipes to prepare for rain





BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok people often encounter flooding at various spots which affects road traffic especially on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, which is frequently flooded after heavy rain. It is mostly caused by garbage that obstructs waterways.

Our news team recently surveyed areas along Vibhavadi-Rangsit road. It was found that the Department of Drainage and Sewerage, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), had installed large pumps at various spots to enhance drainage. The BMA has also cooperated with military units and volunteer groups to dredge canals and collect garbage to allow water to flow unobstructed.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



