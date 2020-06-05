COVID-19: Phuket Bus terminal readies for relaunch





PHUKET: Ahead of the reopening of Phuket Bus Terminal 2 tomorrow, Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) Chief Banyat Kantha has confirmed that public interprovincial buses are permitted to continue their journeys throughout the night curfew hours of 11pm to 3am.

Mr Banyat broke the news at the bus station, located in Rassada north of Phuket Town, at an event held today (June 4) during which the key transport facility underwent a major cleaning by staff and bus operators.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



