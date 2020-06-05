Fri. Jun 5th, 2020

COVID-19: Phuket Bus terminal readies for relaunch

Bus in Patong, Phuket

Bus in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.


PHUKET: Ahead of the reopening of Phuket Bus Terminal 2 tomorrow, Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) Chief Banyat Kantha has confirmed that public interprovincial buses are permitted to continue their journeys throughout the night curfew hours of 11pm to 3am.

Mr Banyat broke the news at the bus station, located in Rassada north of Phuket Town, at an event held today (June 4) during which the key transport facility underwent a major cleaning by staff and bus operators.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

