Bangkok Flood Battle: Litterers to face heavy fines

BANGKOK, 6 June 2017 (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is considering penalizing people who throw litter into drains and waterways as it continues to encourage keeping the sewage system clean to combat flooding.

Bangkok Governor Assawin Kwanmuang has met with a network of organizations committed to promoting the city’s measures against flooding. At the meeting, the governor asked members of the press to create understanding about the water and rain situation in Bangkok and for all to join in the effort to manage water.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand