Phuket gears up for reopening to long-staying foreign tourists in October





Thailand’s resort island of Phuket is preparing to reopen to long-stay foreign tourists on October 1st and one of the areas being improved is road safety.

According to a survey, by a team of Thai PBS reporters sent to the island province, which was Thailand’s top tourist destination before the COVID-19 pandemic, provincial officials in charge of traffic management have been fixing more than 200 accident black spots around the island.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

