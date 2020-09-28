September 28, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Phuket gears up for reopening to long-staying foreign tourists in October

1 min read
52 mins ago TN
Longtail boats on Nai Yang Beach, Phuket

Longtail boats on Nai Yang Beach, Phuket. Photo: Andy Mitchell.


Thailand’s resort island of Phuket is preparing to reopen to long-stay foreign tourists on October 1st and one of the areas being improved is road safety.

According to a survey, by a team of Thai PBS reporters sent to the island province, which was Thailand’s top tourist destination before the COVID-19 pandemic, provincial officials in charge of traffic management have been fixing more than 200 accident black spots around the island.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Phuket gears up for reopening to long-staying foreign tourists in October 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Phuket Ready to Welcome Foreign Tourists

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Phuket to Hold Vegetarian Festival in October

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Newborn boy found abandoned in Patong

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Foreign visitors to be allowed soon in Thailand

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

State of Emergency Extended Until October 31

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Visa amnesty extended to October 31

30 mins ago TN
1 min read

Former candidate for Seri Ruam Thai Party given 50 years for drug trafficking

41 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close