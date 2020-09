PHUKET, Sept 26 (TNA) – Authorities in the southern resort province are implementing the 5T Model for COVID-19 screenings, already set up a COVID-19 test lab at its airport and are now ready to welcome foreign tourists.

Phuket’s health chief Dr Thanit Sermkaew said the 5T Model consisted of Target, Testing, Tracing, Treating and Trusting.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts