An American resident of Thailand is being sued by a Koh Chang resort for giving it a bad review online, and could face up to two years in prison if found guilty.

A recent visit to the Sea View Resort on the island in Trat province landed Wesley Barnes in trouble after he wrote unflattering reviews about his holiday on Tripadvisor, one of the world’s most popular vacation review portals.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

