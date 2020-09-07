7 Thai tourists killed, 40 injured in bus-lorry road accident in Korat

7 Thai tourists killed, 40 injured in bus-lorry road accident in Korat1 min read
At least seven Thai tourists were killed and 40 others injured, some seriously, when their chartered double-decker tour bus,travelling from the northeastern province of Roi-et, crashed into a trailer truck, loaded with tapioca roots, at an intersection in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima province Saturday morning.
One of the survivors alleged that the bus driver was speeding, scaring him and several other tourists on board to the extent that they dared not sleep.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World