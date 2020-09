BANGKOK, Sept 26 (TNA) – The management of the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) followed up the development of electric buses and proposed the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) turn its buses into electric ones.

Manat Aroonvatanaporn, MEA’s research and development director, and his delegation followed up the progress of MEA’s project to develop and test E-buses.

