Pattaya Bikini Run 2020 will be held on October 31, Halloween and Loy Krathong, with special lights and sounds to boost domestic tourism. More than a thousand runners are expected to join.

A planning meeting yesterday was held at the Pattaya City Hall and was led by the Pattaya City Deputy Mayor Ronnakit Eakkasing.

