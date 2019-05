Central Festival Pattaya – The annual and popular Bikini Beach Run will be taking place on June 8th, 2019, at 10:00 AM.

This year, the organizers are making an official attempt to have the largest amount of people running in bikinis in the world!

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts