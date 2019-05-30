Tuk-tuk driver overcharging Americans apologises

Tuk-tuk driver overcharging Americans apologises1 min read
A tuk-tuk driver who charged three American tourists 500 baht each for a trip has apologised for his actions and confessed to all charges.
Tourist police tracked down the accused driver after the JS100 Facebook page posted a story about a tuk-tuk driver collecting a fare of 500 baht each from three American tourists using his service from Nang Loeng intersection to Century Park Hotel, a distance of 3.5km, instead of 500 baht total as earlier agreed, Pol Lt Gen Terapon Kuptanond, commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, said during a media briefing on Thursday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS