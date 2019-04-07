Army to teach Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers manners after vicious beating of tourists

PHUKET: Royal Thai Army soldiers based in Phuket will call in tuk-tuk and taxi drivers in Patong for an “attitude adjustment” briefing after two tourists were viciously beaten in the tourism town last week.
The training session, politely called “public transport training for drivers – tut-tuk, taxi and motorbike taxi as the better service”, is being orchestrated by the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO).
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Taxi causes nine-vehicle carnage on Patong Hill
-
Chinese scam call centre busted in Chalong
-
Patong tuk-tuk, motorbike taxi drivers charged for violent attack on tourists
-
Austrian cancer-sufferer, 71, dies after 14-storey fall from Patong hotel roof
-
Phuket police seize 13kg of ‘parcel delivery’ marijuana