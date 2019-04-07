Row of Tuk-Tuks on Thawiwong Road in Patong Beach, Phuket

Row of Tuk-Tuks on Thawiwong Road in Patong Beach, Phuket. Photo: Martin Pot.

Phuket

Army to teach Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers manners after vicious beating of tourists

By TN / April 7, 2019

PHUKET: Royal Thai Army soldiers based in Phuket will call in tuk-tuk and taxi drivers in Patong for an “attitude adjustment” briefing after two tourists were viciously beaten in the tourism town last week.

The training session, politely called “public transport training for drivers – tut-tuk, taxi and motorbike taxi as the better service”, is being orchestrated by the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News

