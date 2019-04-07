Army to teach Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers manners after vicious beating of tourists





PHUKET: Royal Thai Army soldiers based in Phuket will call in tuk-tuk and taxi drivers in Patong for an “attitude adjustment” briefing after two tourists were viciously beaten in the tourism town last week.

The training session, politely called “public transport training for drivers – tut-tuk, taxi and motorbike taxi as the better service”, is being orchestrated by the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News

