Immigration Chief Transferred to Inactive Post





BANGKOK — The immigration chief, who was seen as a rising star in the police force, was abruptly transferred to an inactive post according to an order released Saturday.

The document, issued by police commander Gen. Chakthip Chaijinda, said Lt. Gen. Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn was transferred on Friday to the Operation Center of the National Police Office. The order specified neither his new duties nor the reason for the transfer.

By Pravit Rojanaphruk

Khaosod English

