Patong Hill in Phuket

Patong Hill in Phuket. Photo: Roma Neus.

Phuket

Taxi causes nine-vehicle carnage on Patong Hill

By TN / April 5, 2019

PHUKET: A taxi driver carrying tourists from the UAE was involved in a multi-vehicle crash yesterday morning (Apr 4) on Patong Hill.

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee told The Phuket News today (Apr 5), “The accident happened at about 10am in front of the Wyndham Sea Pearl Resort and caused major traffic on the hill.”

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Waranya Prompinpiras
The Phuket News

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close