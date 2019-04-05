Taxi causes nine-vehicle carnage on Patong Hill

PHUKET: A taxi driver carrying tourists from the UAE was involved in a multi-vehicle crash yesterday morning (Apr 4) on Patong Hill.
Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee told The Phuket News today (Apr 5), “The accident happened at about 10am in front of the Wyndham Sea Pearl Resort and caused major traffic on the hill.”
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Waranya Prompinpiras
The Phuket News
