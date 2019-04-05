Street in Nonthaburi

Street in Nonthaburi. Photo: likeacat.

Bangkok

Celeb surgeon held for fraud, quack facelifts

By TN / April 5, 2019

Xeping Chaiyasan, widely advertised as a plastic surgery specialist, has been arrested for fraud after clients complained about her services, according to police.

Seven people have complained to the Action Task Force for Information Technology Crime Suppression (Tactics) accusing Ms Xeping of deceiving them into paying large sums of money for surgery.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

