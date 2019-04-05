Celeb surgeon held for fraud, quack facelifts





Xeping Chaiyasan, widely advertised as a plastic surgery specialist, has been arrested for fraud after clients complained about her services, according to police.

Seven people have complained to the Action Task Force for Information Technology Crime Suppression (Tactics) accusing Ms Xeping of deceiving them into paying large sums of money for surgery.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



