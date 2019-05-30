Thu. May 30th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Phuket massage parlour operator charged with human trafficking of minors for sex

1 min read
58 mins ago TN
A beer bar in Pattaya city

A beer bar in Pattaya city. Photo: Aleksandr Zykov / flickr.


PHUKET: A man wanted for human trafficking in providing underage girls as prostitutes at a massage parlour near Phuket International Airport has been arrested in Krabi after more than a year on the run.

Supachat Chirawattananukul, 47, originally from Lampang, was taken into custody in Tambon Pak Nam, in Krabi’s Mueang District, at 8pm on Tuesday (May 28), Capt Prayut Sornsawat of the Royal Thai Police Anti Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) confirmed to The Phuket News today.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Phuket police hunt down, arrest men for dangerous Chinese tourist bag snatch

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Phuket airport taxi driver charged for stabbing fellow driver after ‘joking’ gets out of hand

3 days ago TN
1 min read

New Zealand man found hanged at Patong hotel

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Prayut suggests that people read George Orwell’s “Animal Farm”

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two female car vandals given suspended prison terms and 12,000 baht fines

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Over 10 Luxury Cars Seized in Thailand in Past Six Months

26 mins ago TN
1 min read

Man dies after riding into electricity pole in San Sai

31 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close