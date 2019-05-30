Phuket massage parlour operator charged with human trafficking of minors for sex

Phuket massage parlour operator charged with human trafficking of minors for sex1 min read
PHUKET: A man wanted for human trafficking in providing underage girls as prostitutes at a massage parlour near Phuket International Airport has been arrested in Krabi after more than a year on the run.
Supachat Chirawattananukul, 47, originally from Lampang, was taken into custody in Tambon Pak Nam, in Krabi’s Mueang District, at 8pm on Tuesday (May 28), Capt Prayut Sornsawat of the Royal Thai Police Anti Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) confirmed to The Phuket News today.
