Phuket massage parlour operator charged with human trafficking of minors for sex





PHUKET: A man wanted for human trafficking in providing underage girls as prostitutes at a massage parlour near Phuket International Airport has been arrested in Krabi after more than a year on the run.

Supachat Chirawattananukul, 47, originally from Lampang, was taken into custody in Tambon Pak Nam, in Krabi’s Mueang District, at 8pm on Tuesday (May 28), Capt Prayut Sornsawat of the Royal Thai Police Anti Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) confirmed to The Phuket News today.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



