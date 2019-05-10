Queue at Phuket International Airport terminal

Queue at Phuket International Airport check-in counters. Photo: Hartmann Linge.

Phuket

Phuket Airport Tests Biometrics System

By TN / May 10, 2019

BANGKOK, May 9 (TNA) – Phuket International Airport has tested the newly-introduced biometrics system, which will help identify people and detect fake passports.

The biometrics system is being installed at 16 airports across the country and the installation is about 70 per cent completed.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

