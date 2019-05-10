Phuket Airport Tests Biometrics System





BANGKOK, May 9 (TNA) – Phuket International Airport has tested the newly-introduced biometrics system, which will help identify people and detect fake passports.

The biometrics system is being installed at 16 airports across the country and the installation is about 70 per cent completed.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

