Italian expat faces recklessness causing death charge over fatal boat collision

PHUKET: The Italian expat involved in a boat collision over the Songkran Thai New Year holidays that resulted in the death of a 74-year-old Thai fisherman has been charged with recklessness causing death, police have confirmed.
The Italian, Giorgio Nastri, 64, was involved in the collision between his boat and a longtail being operated by 74-year-old Rawai resident San Malee off Koh Bon, off Phuket’s southeast coast, on the morning of Apr 14.
By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News
