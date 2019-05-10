Speedboats in a pier, Phuket

Speedboats in a pier, Phuket. Photo: Harsha K R.

Phuket

Italian expat faces recklessness causing death charge over fatal boat collision

By TN / May 10, 2019

PHUKET: The Italian expat involved in a boat collision over the Songkran Thai New Year holidays that resulted in the death of a 74-year-old Thai fisherman has been charged with recklessness causing death, police have confirmed.

The Italian, Giorgio Nastri, 64, was involved in the collision between his boat and a longtail being operated by 74-year-old Rawai resident San Malee off Koh Bon, off Phuket’s southeast coast, on the morning of Apr 14.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News

