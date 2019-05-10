Tour boat operators continue to directly drop off and pick up hundreds of tourists on the beach





Local residents and vendors have complained to the media that tour operators that bring tourists, primarily Chinese and Indian, to the islands and for tourist attractions in Pattaya bay are disregarding the orders of the government set in place nearly a year ago.

One year to the day, the government and local officials, responding to complaints from residents, stated that all speed boats must pick up and drop off tourists at the Bali Hai pier, which is designed for this purpose.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



