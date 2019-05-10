View of Pattaya Bay

View of Pattaya Bay. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Pattaya

Tour boat operators continue to directly drop off and pick up hundreds of tourists on the beach

By TN / May 10, 2019

Local residents and vendors have complained to the media that tour operators that bring tourists, primarily Chinese and Indian, to the islands and for tourist attractions in Pattaya bay are disregarding the orders of the government set in place nearly a year ago.

One year to the day, the government and local officials, responding to complaints from residents, stated that all speed boats must pick up and drop off tourists at the Bali Hai pier, which is designed for this purpose.

