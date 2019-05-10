German Government Unveils Reworked Immigration Law, Faces Onslaught of Critics





Conservative Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, presenting the proposed immigration law, described it as a “historic point of juncture” offering clear criteria for who should be able to come to Germany to work and under what conditions.

Angela Merkel’s government on Thursday presented a long-awaited bill to the Bundestag which would alter regulations pertaining to the immigration of skilled workers, sparking a heated debate and prompting criticism from various political flanks.

Initially agreed upon by Angela Merkel’s Cabinet five months ago, the reworked law is the government’s response to years of vocal complaints from the business community about the lack of qualified IT specialists and engineers, health care workers, and other vocational professions in Germany.

Sputnik International

