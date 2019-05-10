Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany since 2005

Angela Dorothea Kaźmierczak, also Angela Dorothea Kasner best known as Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany since 2005. Photo: Photo: Arno Mikkor (EU2017EE) / flickr.

News

German Government Unveils Reworked Immigration Law, Faces Onslaught of Critics

By TN / May 10, 2019

Conservative Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, presenting the proposed immigration law, described it as a “historic point of juncture” offering clear criteria for who should be able to come to Germany to work and under what conditions.

Angela Merkel’s government on Thursday presented a long-awaited bill to the Bundestag which would alter regulations pertaining to the immigration of skilled workers, sparking a heated debate and prompting criticism from various political flanks.

Initially agreed upon by Angela Merkel’s Cabinet five months ago, the reworked law is the government’s response to years of vocal complaints from the business community about the lack of qualified IT specialists and engineers, health care workers, and other vocational professions in Germany.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close